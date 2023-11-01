Power gets tiebreaking goal early in third period as Sabres beat Flyers 5-2

article

Owen Power scored the tiebreaking goal early in the third period, Tage Thompson had a goal and two assists, and Brandon Biro scored twice to help the Buffalo Sabres beat the Philadelphia Flyers 5-2 Wednesday night.

Casey Mittelstadt also scored and Alex Tuch had two assists to help the Sabres get their third win in four games. Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen had a season-high 38 saves — including two from point-blank range in the third — while making his fourth start.

Joel Farabee and Cam Atkinson scored for the Flyers, who have lost three in a row and five of their last six games. Carter Hart gave up two goals on five shots and left the game midway through the first period with a ‘mid-body’ injury following a collision in the goalmouth earlier in the period. Sam Errsson finished with seven saves the rest of the way.

Most of the game was played in front of Luukkonen, who stabilized the attack after surrendering the Flyers' two goals in the first period. The Flyers outshot Buffalo 40-15 on the night and 30-8 in the final two periods.

Farabee got the Flyers on the scoreboard first, just 55 seconds into the game.

Mittelstadt tied it at 3:38 for his third and Biro got his first to put the Sabres ahead 2-1 at the 10-minute mark. Hart left the game after that.

Atkinson tied it with 3:43 left in the period with his sixth.

After a scoreless second period, Power put the Sabres ahead for good at 3:03 of the third with his first goal on a shot that beat Ersson on the glove side just inside the left post.

Thompson took advantage of a Philadelphia turnover to beat Errsson for his fifth with 6 1/2 minutes remaining and Biro had an empty-netter with 3:08 left to seal the win.

UP NEXT

The two teams will move the home and home set to Buffalo on Friday night.