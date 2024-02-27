Recently returned Foerster, Brink score as Flyers beat Lightning 6-2

article

Tyson Foerster and Bobby Brink each scored a goal as the Philadelphia Flyers defeated the Tampa Bay Lightning 6-2 on Tuesday night.

Both Foerster and Brink had recently returned to the lineup and provided the Flyers with an offensive boost.

The Flyers also got goals from three defensemen, Travis Sanheim, Sean Walker, and an empty-netter from Cam York in the third period. Noah Cates also added an empty-netter and goalie Samuel Ersson made 21 saves to earn the win, just the second in the last six games for Philadelphia.

Nicholas Paul and Steven Stamkos each scored for the Lightning, who had their four-game road winning streak snapped. Lightning goalie Andrei Vasilevskiy stopped 23 shots. Nikita Kucherov picked up an assist on Stamkos’ goal, adding to his league-leading point total. Kucherov has 103 points in 60 games.

Foerster made a nifty toe-drag move to pass the puck to himself between his own legs before sliding a backhander past Vasilevskiy 54 seconds into the third period.

Foerster returned to the lineup Sunday after missing four games with a lower-body injury after blocking a shot.

Brink opened the scoring 2:22 into the first period, firing a shot off of Vasilevskiy’s blocker and into the net.

Brink, who was with the Flyers to start the season, was sent down to Lehigh Valley of the AHL on Jan. 22 in hopes to jumpstart his season.

He was recalled prior to the game Tuesday, and made an immediate impact, scoring on his first shift.

The game had a nine-minute delay in the first period due to a partial power outage in Wells Fargo Center.

With the Flyers leading 1-0 and 13:43 remaining in the first period, a section of the building lost power and the game was stopped.

The emergency lighting remained on and the teams resumed play. The end of the rink where Tampa Bay was shooting was a bit darker than the rest of the rink. Most of the East end of the building was without power, including on the concourses, in suites and on the balcony level where executives from both teams, the broadcast booths and the press box is located.

"During the first period we had a transformer on the event level go," said Phil Laws, President of the Wells Fargo Center. "It blew up. Burnt up. I don’t know why. I don’t know if it came from external stuff or inside the building."

UP NEXT

Lightning: Host the Sabres on Thursday.

Flyers: Visit the Capitals on Friday.