Red October: Phillies announce postseason ticket registration

article

Phillies fans – this is your time to register for the chance to purchase tickets for Red October.

Officials with the team made the announcement Tuesday.

Fans must first register at Phillies Postseason, here. There will then be random drawings for eligible fans who register and fans chosen will have the opportunity to purchase tickets. Further instructions:

Registration for all potential rounds of the postseason on Phillies Postseason will end on Saturday, October 12, at 11:59 p.m. EDT.

Once registered on Phillies Postseason , fans will be eligible for a ticket opportunity for all potential postseason rounds.

Entries randomly selected will be notified via email with an opportunity to purchase postseason home game tickets based upon availability. Please note, registration does not guarantee you the opportunity to purchase Phillies postseason tickets.

The complete rules can be found on the Phillies Postseason Tickets website, here. Also, the postseason schedule is here.