Report: More Phillies players and staff test positive for coronavirus

Four more members of the Philadelphia Phillies have tested positive for the coronavirus after training, according to a report.

The Athletic's Jayson Stark reports two more players and two more members of the staff have now tested positive.

Stark says all but one of the players was tested at Clearwater. Meghan Montemurro, also of The Athletic, reports the player who was tested outside of Clearwater is considered unrelated from the Clearwater outbreak that has now sickened six other players and five staff members.

Last week, the Phillies announced that 5 players and 3 staff members who were working at their spring training facility in Clearwater, Florida have tested positive for the coronavirus.

The first confirmed case was found last Tuesday.

“The Phillies are committed to the health and welfare of our players, coaches, and staff as our highest priority, and as a result of these confirmed tests, all facilities in Clearwater have been closed indefinitely to all players, coaches and staff and will remain closed until medical authorities are confident that the virus is under control and our facilities are disinfected,” said managing partner John Middleton in a statement released last week.

