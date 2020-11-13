Green Bay Packers Hall of Fame legend Paul Hornung dead at 84

article

Paul Hornung, the dazzling “Golden Boy” of the Green Bay Packers whose singular ability to generate points as a runner, receiver, quarterback and kicker helped turn the team into an NFL dynasty, died Friday. He was 84.

Hornung won the 1956 Heisman Trophy at Notre Dame. He was the NFL MVP in 1961 and played on four championship teams (1961, ’62, ‘65 and ’66).

He was inducted into the Pro Football Hall of Fame in 1986.

Hornung and another of the league’s top stars, Detroit’s Alex Karras, were suspended for 1963 by Commissioner Pete Rozelle for betting on NFL games and associating with undesirable persons. They returned to the NFL the next year.

Hornung won the Heisman as a quarterback. But he switched to halfback in the pros and was one of the NFL's most dynamic players in Green Bay.

Paul Hornung, Green Bay Packers, Running Back, Jim Taylor on the left, December 31, 1961 (Photo by Sporting News via Getty Images/Sporting News via Getty Images via Getty Images)

Advertisement

The Louisville Sports Commission indicated Hornung, a Louisville native, passed away in his hometown after a long battle with dementia. The commission wrote of Hornung:

"Legendary Green Bay Packer Football Coach Vince Lombardi once called Hornung, “The most versatile man ever to play the game.” Nicknamed “The Golden Boy” due to his blond hair and handsome features, Hornung won the 1956 Heisman Trophy at Notre Dame as a quarterback, then was a star halfback and placekicker for the Green Bay Packers team that ruled the NFL in the 1960s. Hornung is a member of the college and pro football halls of fame and the namesake of the Paul Hornung Award, presented annually to the most versatile player in major college football."

Hornung is survived by his wife of 41 years, Angela Hornung.

Associated Press contributed to this report.