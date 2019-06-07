Report: Phillies reliever Seranthony Dominguez has UCL injury in right elbow

article

An already depleted Philadelphia Phillies bullpen suffered another heavy blow Friday.

Right handed reliever Seranthony Dominguez has reportedly suffered damage to the ulnar collateral ligament in his right elbow. Such an injury often time is a precursor to Tommy John Surgery. Dominguez will reportedly seek a second opinion.

Dominguez last pitched Wednesday against the San Diego Padres, but left the game with an apparent injury after facing just three batters. Dominguez had also pitched Tuesday night.

The 24-year-old has taken a step back this season, following a stellar rookie campaign during which he struck out 74 batters in 58 innings.

In 24 innings this season, Dominguez holds a 4.01 ERA with 29 strikeouts and 12 walks.

Dominguez joins fellow relievers David Robertson, Pat Neshek, Tommy Hunter and Adam Morgan on the injured list.