Reports: Eagles give Nick Foles $1M bonus he missed by just 4 snaps

As Philadelphia Eagles coach Doug Pederson has reiterated, Carson Wentz will be the team's starting quarterback in 2019. With that in mind, backup quarterback Nick Foles knows his time with the team is likely coming to an end.

But not without some extra money in his pocket.

The Eagles are reportedly giving Foles a $1 million bonus as part of an incentive he missed by four snaps.

MORE: Saints defeat Eagles 20-14, eliminating Birds from playoffs | Foles has message for Eagles fans after Saints loss | Eagles face tough offseason decisions, starting with Foles

The incdentive was for the Eagles to make it into the playoffs, with Foles playing 33 percent of the snaps.

"Philly does right by the clutch QB," NFL insider Field Yates tweeted.

The Eagles (10-8) were eliminated with a 20-14 loss at New Orleans on Sunday, ending the team's bid to repeat as Super Bowl champions. The front office faces several difficult decisions in the offseason, starting with Foles.

The Eagles must decide by mid-February if they want to exercise a $20 million option to keep Foles for 2019. But Foles could decline it and pay back $2 million to become a free agent. Philadelphia could put a franchise tag on Foles, but $23-25 million is a hefty price for a backup.

Advertisement

"The starter thing, leading a team, impacting a locker room, that's why we play the game," Foles said following the Eagles' loss. "Everything is open. I love this city. I love this locker room. It's special. We'll see."

The Associated Press contributed to this report.