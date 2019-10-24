Expand / Collapse search

Reports: Phillies hire Joe Girardi as manager

Published 
Sports
FOX 29 Philadelphia
article

NEW YORK, NY - MAY 15: Joe Girardi #28 of the New York Yankees looks on from the dugout prior to the game against the New York Mets on May 15, 2014 at Citi Field in the Flushing neighborhood of the Queens borough of New York City. Yankees defeated th

Expand

PHILADELPHIA - The Philadelphia Phillies have hired Joe Girardi as manager, per reports.

Girardi, 55, was one of three candidates most heavily linked to the Phillies following Gabe Kapler's dismissal earlier this month. Philadelphia also reportedly interviewed Buck Showalter and Dusty Baker.

Girardi managed the New York Yankees from 2008-2017, and lead the team to a World Series in 2009. In his only season at the helm for the then Florida Marlins in 2006, Girardi earned National League Manager of the Year honors.