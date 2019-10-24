Reports: Phillies hire Joe Girardi as manager

article

The Philadelphia Phillies have hired Joe Girardi as manager, per reports.

Girardi, 55, was one of three candidates most heavily linked to the Phillies following Gabe Kapler's dismissal earlier this month. Philadelphia also reportedly interviewed Buck Showalter and Dusty Baker.

Girardi managed the New York Yankees from 2008-2017, and lead the team to a World Series in 2009. In his only season at the helm for the then Florida Marlins in 2006, Girardi earned National League Manager of the Year honors.