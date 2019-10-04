Reports: Phillies let go pitching coach Chris Young

As the Philadelphia Phillies front office mulls over the future of Gabe Kapler and other coaches, one member of the team's staff will reportedly not return next season.

According to multiple reports, pitching coach Chris Young has been relieved of duties.

Young, who had been with the organization since 2018, served as pitching coach for just one season.

There is no word on whether the 38-year-old will remain with the organization in another role.

Under Young, the Phillies pitching staff yielded mediocre results. As a team, Philadelphia hurlers posted the 4.53 ERA, a 22.2% strikeout rate and surrendered the fifth most home runs (258) in baseball.