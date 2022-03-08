Seattle Seahawks trade Russell Wilson to Denver Broncos, reports say

article

A week after saying they had no intention of trading Russell Wilson, the Seattle Seahawks have dealt their star quarterback to the Denver Broncos, according to multiple reports.

The agreement was first reported by Adam Schefter of ESPN.com.

Schefter reported Seattle gets quarterback Drew Lock, tight end Noah Fant, defensive lineman Shelby Harris, two first-round picks, two second-round picks and a fifth-round pick.

Denver would get Wilson and a fourth-round pick, he reported.

"We have no intention of making any move there," head coach Pete Carroll said last week when asked about the possibility of parting ways with Wilson.

This is a developing story and will be updated.

