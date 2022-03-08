Expand / Collapse search
Seattle Seahawks trade Russell Wilson to Denver Broncos, reports say

By Curtis Crabtree
Published 
Updated 2:13PM
Sports
FOX 13 Seattle
Russell Wilson #3 of the Seattle Seahawks scrambles out of the pocket during the game against the Los Angeles Rams at CenturyLink Field on October 03, 2019 in Seattle, Washington. The Seattle Seahawks top the Los Angeles Rams 30-29. (Photo by Alika J

SEATTLE - A week after saying they had no intention of trading Russell Wilson, the Seattle Seahawks have dealt their star quarterback to the Denver Broncos, according to multiple reports.

The agreement was first reported by Adam Schefter of ESPN.com.

Schefter reported Seattle gets quarterback Drew Lock, tight end Noah Fant, defensive lineman Shelby Harris, two first-round picks, two second-round picks and a fifth-round pick.

Denver would get Wilson and a fourth-round pick, he reported.

"We have no intention of making any move there," head coach Pete Carroll said last week when asked about the possibility of parting ways with Wilson.

This is a developing story and will be updated.

