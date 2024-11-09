Rodrigues gets deciding goal in shootout as Panthers beat Flyers 4-3

article

Evan Rodrigues scored the deciding goal in the fifth round of the shootout, Sergei Bobrovsky stopped five shots in overtime and the Florida Panthers beat the Philadelphia Flyers 4-3 on Saturday night for their seventh consecutive victory.

Sam Bennett, Dmitry Kulikov and Nate Schmidt had goals in regulation for Florida, while Rodrigues had a pair of assists before delivering the shootout winner. Bobrovsky got his 404th career win, breaking a tie with Grant Fuhr for 12th on the all-time list.

Anthony Richard, Joel Farabee and Garnet Hathaway scored for Philadelphia, and Scott Laughton had two assists for the Flyers.

Aleksander Barkov also scored in the tiebreaker for Florida, and Owen Tippett tallied for Philadelphia.

Takeaways

Flyers: Philadelphia is now 1-9-1 this season when allowing three or more goals. Samuel Ersson had 28 saves for the Flyers.

Panthers: Florida had a three-goal second period for the second straight game. The Panthers are now 6-0-0 this season when they have at least three goals in any period.

Key moment

The robes returned to Florida as the team's choice of pregame arrival apparel. The Panthers wore the robes — a gift for their trip to Finland earlier this month — for a fourth consecutive game, and evidently intend to keep doing it until this winning streak ends.

Key stat

The game was the 2,000th as an NHL coach for Florida's Paul Maurice, including postseason contests. He's the second coach to reach that milestone, joining Hockey Hall of Famer Scotty Bowman (2,494 games).

Up next

Flyers host San Jose on Monday to start a stretch of six of seven at home. and Panthers host New Jersey on Tuesday to open a two-game series.