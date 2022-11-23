Rozier's big 4th quarter leads Hornets past Sixers 107-101

article

Terry Rozier scored nine of his 22 points in the final 5 minutes as the Charlotte Hornets rallied past the Philadelphia 76ers 107-101 on Wednesday night in a matchup of injury-riddled teams.

Charlotte, which trailed by 13 points in the first half, won for only the second time in 13 games and ended a three-game skid.

Philadelphia was playing without three starters — Joel Embiid, James Harden and Tyrese Maxey — but got strong efforts from Shake Milton, De’Anthony Melton, Montrezl Harrell and Tobias Harris.

Milton had 22 points, Melton 20, Harris 19 and Harrell 16 for Philadelphia. Harrell was playing in Charlotte for the first time since that franchise allowed him to leave via free agency last summer.

P.J. Washington finished with 19 points, Kelly Oubre scored 14 and Nick Richards had 13 points and 13 rebounds for Charlotte.

Rozier’s 3-pointer late in the first half pulled Charlotte within 54-53 at the break.

After Charlotte took as much as a five-point lead in the third quarter, the Hornets used Rozier’s late burst to pull away.

Rozier’s 15-footer with 4:46 to play put the Hornets ahead 93-84. The 76ers got within 99-97, but Rozier hit another jumper with 1:35 left to put Charlotte ahead by four.

The Hornets were missing starting guard LaMelo Ball and top reserve Cody Martin, and lost guard Dennis Smith Jr. in the second quarter to left ankle sprain.

Charlotte also has had Terry Rozier and starting forward Gordon Hayward out of action earlier this season.

TIP-INS

76ers: South Carolina women's coach Dawn Staley, a Philadelphia native, attended the game, wearing a 76ers sweatshirt. The top-ranked Gamecocks won their second national title under Staley this past spring.

Hornets: The team held a moment of silence prior to Wednesday’s tip-off in remembrance of meteorologist Jason Myers and pilot Chip Tayag of WBTV, who were killed in a helicopter crash off Interstate 77 in Charlotte on Tuesday.

UP NEXT

76ers: Visit Orlando on Friday.

Hornets: Host Minnesota on Friday.