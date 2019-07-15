Simmons, 76ers officially agree to 5-year, $170M extension

article

Philadelphia 76ers point guard Ben Simmons has agreed to a maximum contract extension with the team.

The Athletic’s Shams Charania first reported Simmons and his agent Rich Paul agreed to a five-year, $170 million extension on Monday. The team confirmed the deal Tuesday.

Simmons was selected to his first All-Star team last season. He averaged 16.9 points, 8.8 rebounds, and 7.7 assists per game.

So far this offseason the 76ers have reportedly parted ways with Jimmy Butler in a sign-and-trade with the Miami Heat. JJ Redick also agreed to sign a two-year deal with the New Orleans Pelicans, according to reports.

In the meantime, the 76ers have been working to rebuild their starting five as they agreed to terms with forward Tobias Harris on a five-year deal. The team also added veteran big man Al Horford from their rival, the Boston Celtics. In the Jimmy Butler trade, the 76ers will receivde guard Josh Richardson in return.

The team also held on to forward Mike Scott and added another big man in free agent Kyle O'Quinn.