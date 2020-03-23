Sixers, Devils temporarily reducing employee salaries, moving to 4-day week due to COVID-19 pandemic, CEO says

article

Full-time, salaried employees with the Sixers and Devils will have their pay temporarily reduced up to 20 percent and move to a four-day week, Scott O’Neil, CEO of Harris Blitzer Sports & Entertainment, said in a statement Monday night.

"As we navigate this evolving COVID-19 environment, we are mindful of the long-term impact the suspension of live events and games will have on our organization and industry. To ensure we can continue to support and operate our businesses during these uncertain times without reducing our workforce, we are asking our full-time, salaried employees to temporarily reduce their pay by up to 20 percent and move to a four-day week. In addition to supporting our people, we are committed to playing an ongoing role in funding efforts to help the most impacted residents in our home cities. In the coming days, we will enter into additional partnerships in Philadelphia, Camden and Newark to assist our neighbors with food and resource distribution during this public health crisis," O'Neil said in the statement to FOX 29.

Marc Stein with the New York Times reports that the temporary salary reductions will be instituted for employees making more than $50,000 starting April 15 through the end of June.

The NBA and NHL announced earlier this month they are suspending their seasons due to coronavirus.

