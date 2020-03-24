76ers Joel Embiid pledges $500K to COVID-19 relief, helping team employees

article

Philadelphia 76ers All-Star Joel Embiid is stepping up to help his community and the 76ers staff, according to reports.

A day after the 76ers announced some of the team’s staff would be asked to take pay cuts of up to 20% and shift to working 4 day weeks, Embiid has committed to helping those employees.

ESPN’s Ramona Shelburne reports Embiid has decided to pledge $500,000 to COVID-19 medical relief, including survival and protection efforts in the community.

In addition, the 26-year-old has also committed to helping the Sixers employees who will suffer hardships due to the salary reductions announced on Monday.

Shelburne reports Embiid has been in self-isolation since March 11 and has been studying the best ways to help the doctors and nurses on the front lines who are treating patients with COVID-19.

Monday night Marc Stein with the New York Times reported that the 76ers temporary salary reductions will be instituted for employees making more than $50,000 starting April 15 through the end of June.

"As we navigate this evolving COVID-19 environment, we are mindful of the long-term impact the suspension of live events and games will have on our organization and industry. To ensure we can continue to support and operate our businesses during these uncertain times without reducing our workforce, we are asking our full-time, salaried employees to temporarily reduce their pay by up to 20 percent and move to a four-day week. In addition to supporting our people, we are committed to playing an ongoing role in funding efforts to help the most impacted residents in our home cities. In the coming days, we will enter into additional partnerships in Philadelphia, Camden and Newark to assist our neighbors with food and resource distribution during this public health crisis," Scott O’Neil, CEO of Harris Blitzer Sports & Entertainment, said in a statement Monday night.

Last week, the team announced three members of their staff had tested positive for the COVID-19 coronavirus.

The Sixers were among a handful of teams under the microscope when it came to COVID-19 testing after their final game before the NBA suspended the season.

The 76ers last faced the Detroit Pistons on Wednesday, March, 11. Since then, Pistons forward Christian Wood has reportedly tested positive for COVID-19.

