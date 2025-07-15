Sixers Paul George undergoes off-season knee surgery

The Brief Paul George has undergone arthroscopic knee surgery. The surgery comes after an injury George sustained after a recent workout. George is the second player on the 76ers to undergo this surgery this year.



76ers Forward Paul George was injured during an off-season workout and has undergone successful arthroscopic knee surgery, the team announced Monday.

What we know:

The surgery was completed at the NYU Langone Sports Medicine Orthopedic Center by Dr. Jonathan L. Glashow on July 14. It is unclear if George will be able to play at the beginning of the upcoming season. He is scheduled to be re-evaluated prior to the start of training camp in September.

The 35-year-old forward has dealt with a string of injuries in the past few years. From finger to knee injuries, George has had it all.

Since the 2019-2020 season, George has not played a consistent number of games. His lowest was 31 games with the Clippers in the 2021-2022 season due to a torn ligament. His second lowest was the 2024-2025 season with the Philadelphia 76ers, in which he only played 41 games.

Significant time was not only missed by George, but also by 2022-2023 MVP Joel Embiid. Embiid, who dealt with knee issues throughout the 2024-2025 season, also underwent arthroscopic knee surgery this spring. Embiid is now participating in limited basketball activities and is expected to make a full recovery.

Starters Paul George, Joel Embiid, and Tyrese Maxey played less than 20 games together this past season. With surgeries completed and off-season rest in tow, sizers fans are hoping for the trio to be back and better than ever for this upcoming season.