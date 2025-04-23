Soto, Alonso, Marte lead Mets over Phillies 4-3 in 10 innings for 3-game sweep

article

Juan Soto threw out Nick Castellanos at the plate to prevent the go-ahead run in the eighth inning, Starling Marte capped a two-run 10th with a walk-off single and the New York Mets beat the Philadelphia Phillies 4-3 on Wednesday to complete a three-game sweep that extended their winning streak to seven.

New York went 7-0 on its second-longest unbeaten homestand behind a 10-0 run against the Phillies, Braves and Marlins in April 2015. The Mets are 12-1 at Citi Field and opened a five-game lead over their NL East rival Phillies.

With the game tied 2-2, Castellanos tried to score from second on Max Kepler's two-out single to right. Soto made a one-hop throw to rookie catcher Hayden Senger that was slightly to the first-base side. Senger snagged the ball, lunged across the plate and tagged Castellanos, who slid feet first.

Phillies manager Rob Thomson tried to call for a video review, but plate umpire Mark Wenger appeared to decide Thomson waited past the 15-second limit.

Castellanos hit a go-ahead single in the 10th off Edwin Díaz, who left with a left hip cramp, and Max Kranick (2-0) escaped a one-out, bases-loaded jam by retiring Alec Bohm and Kepler.

Automatic runner Francisco Lindor advanced to third on Soto's groundout off Jordan Romano (0-1) starting the bottom half and Pete Alonso doubled for his NL-best 26th RBI.

Brandon Nimmo was intentionally walked, Mark Vientos struck out and Marte singled into short center for his 12th walk-off RBI.

Brett Baty hit a two-run homer into the right field second deck in the second off Zack Wheeler, his first home run since last May 25. Wheeler has allowed one home run in each of his six starts.

Philadelphia tied the score in the fourth on RBI singles from Johan Rojas and Trea Turner against David Peterson.

Kyle Schwarber walked in the fifth and has reached base in 31 consecutive games, matching his career high.

Key moment

Replays appeared to show Thomson waited about 20 seconds to call for the video review.

Key stat

Baty's 425-foot home run left his bat at 113.9 mph, the hardest-hit ball of his major league career.

Up next

Phillies: RHP Taijuan Walker (2-1, 3.73) starts Friday's series opener at the Chicago Cubs.

Mets: RHP Kodai Senga (3-1, 0.79) starts on Friday at Washington in the opener of a four-game series.