Temple University athletes will return to campus next week for voluntary workouts

Temple University Athletics announced Friday that student-athletes will begin returning to campus on Monday, June 22nd for voluntary workouts.

“We are excited to welcome back out student-athletes to campus. As we developed our plans for a return to participation, we made the health, safety and well-being of our student-athletes and staff the top priority,” Director of Athletics Dr. Patrick Kraft said.

Members of the Temple University Athletics’ Return to Participation committee, headed by Executive Senior Associate AD/SWA Jessica Reo, have worked to collect data and information from multiple sources including the NCAA, other conference members, the CDC, the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania and the City of Philadelphia to initiate a plan to return to campus.

Safety measures will be taken to keep student-athletes safe while they return including only essential staff being allowed back, education on the best practices on combatting the coronavirus, and initial and daily screenings for each student-athlete as they start voluntary workouts.

Social distancing guidelines set by the city and the state will also be put into place to keep Temple’s student athletes safe.

With a phased return to participation, Temple’s Athletic program believes that more student-athletes will be able to return in early July with an anticipated full return for all of Temple’s fall sports soon after.

