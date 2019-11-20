Thursday Night Football on FOX: Colts at Texans

It’s sizing up to be the ultimate showdown for first place in the AFC South as the Houston Texans host the Indianapolis Colts at NRG Stadium on Thursday Night Football on FOX.

Houston hopes to redeem themselves following a devastating 41-7 loss against Baltimore which left fans questioning if third-year quarterback Deshaun Watson and the Texans can come through with a crucial AFC South tiebreaker against the Colts.

Houston residents may not need to hold their breath since Colts running back Marlon Mack is out with a broken hand. Before his injury, Mack boasted the fifth-most rushing yards in the NFL with 862, along with four touchdowns this season. Mack’s 109 yards on Sunday’s game alone against Jacksonville would’ve explained any nervous laughter coming from the Texans.

Thursday Night Football on FOX coverage begins with the Thursday Night Football Pregame Show at 7:30 ET, followed by kickoff at 8:20 p.m. ET. (Getty Images)

Now, that nervous laughter may be directed at Colts star wide receiver, T.Y. Hilton, who hasn't played since their Week 8 victory over Denver. Hilton has been out on a calf injury but may make a highly anticipated return Thursday night.

Regardless of past injuries, the Colts are coming to Texas to remind them that they won the last three match-ups between the two teams, something Houston should be keen to remember even if they rank 7th in offense compared to the Colts who rank 21st.

Thursday Night Football on FOX coverage begins with the Thursday Night Football Pregame Show at 7:30 ET, followed by kickoff at 8:20 p.m. ET.

