Titans will look to ground out win over Packers

article

There will be plenty to play for when the Tennessee Titans and Green Bay Packers teams walk out onto Lambeau Field in an 8:20 start on Saturday night (NFL Network). Both the Titans and Packers have been among the top teams this season and this game will come down to a lot more than just Titans running back Derrick Henry and Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers.

Granted, those two will have a lot to do with the final outcome but on a night that is forecasted to be bitterly cold, the team that can overcome the conditions and the opposing defense will take a big step towards the postseason. The Titans have a tiebreaker advantage over the Colts for the AFC South lead while the Packers control their own destiny in pursuit of the top seed in the NFC with a one game lead on New Orleans

FOX Bet Sportsbook is your sports betting home to get the latest odds, prop bets and bet boosts. Check it out now for special promotions when you open an account. FOX Bet is available in Pennsylvania, New Jersey and Colorado through the FOX Bet app and online at FOXBet.com.

The sports betting information

On FOXBet.com Sportsbook, the Packers are 3 ½ home favorites with a money line of -188. (A $188 bet would pay out $100.) The Titans are +160 (a $100 bet pays $160) with the over-under of 47 1/2. Against the number this year, the Packers are 8-6, and average 1.5 better in points ATS. The Titans are 7-7 but are better in average against the spread with a 5-2 road mark against the spread.

There are plenty of CustomBets, PropBets and other wagers available at FOXBet.com to suit any betters wishes. Check it out today and find the special offers that are in play for this holiday weekend.

Advertisement

The history

Including their time as the Houston Oilers, the Titans are 7-5 all-time against the Packers. The last meeting between the two came in 2016 when the Titans blew out the Packers 47-25 when they got to Packers quarterback five times for sacks and picked off a pair of passes. For his part, Rodgers did throw for 371 yards and a pair of touchdowns.

The storylines to watch

The Titans will lean heavily on Henry, which will come as no surprise. With two strong efforts over the final weeks of the season, the fifth-year back out of Alabama could become just the eighth player in history to amass over 2,000 yards. Henry has rushed for 1,679 yards on 321 carries and has averaged 5.2 yards per carry over the past two seasons. In fact, the Titans have won 4-of-5 entering this week and in the four wins Henry has surpassed 132 yards each time, including a 215-yard game against Jacksonville. In their only loss, he managed just 60 yards on 15 carries against Cleveland. The Packers are currently ranked 21st against the run, which leads to the question are they willing to stack the box against the Titans.

Rodgers was named to his ninth Pro Bowl earlier this week just a day after he completed his 40th touchdown pass of the season in a win against the Panthers. Rodgers has reached 40 TDs three times in his career, the last coming in 2016. The veteran quarterback remains focused on a title and admitted some concern about a lackluster overall effort against Carolina 24-16 win. The Packers will look to get wideout Devante Adams more involved in the offense from the outset of this Saturday night clash.

FOX Bet operates a mobile and online sportsbook and a free-to-play game.

For FOX Bet Sportsbook: Must be 21+. NJ, PA and CO only. Complete terms and conditions can be found in the app and at www.foxbet.com. FOX Bet Services are operated by TSG Interactive US Service LTD. Gambling Problem? Call 1-800-Gambler (NJ, PA) or 1-800-522-4700 (CO).