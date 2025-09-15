Tush push ban debate: Eagles fans react

The Brief There is renewed interest in banning the controversial "Tush Push" play the Eagles have made so successful. Social media lit up with comments from furious NFL fans. The Eagles used the play seven times on Sunday against the Kansas City Chiefs.



There are renewed calls around the NFL to once again ban the play that’s helped the Eagles win a Super Bowl and start the season 2 and 0.

What they're saying:

"The Philly shove is awfully impossible to stop" said former NFL quarterback Tom Brady on Sunday’s broadcast.

"I’m done with the Tush Push guys" added Fox NFL rules analyst Dean Blandino.

"This game was lost when the NFL owners refused to ban the tush push from happening," said ESPN NFL Insider Adam Shefter.

The Eagles used the controversial play seven times Sunday including one to seal the win against the Chiefs in the 4th quarter.

Many think the Eagles were off sides on several of the plays, but it was never called.

Social media lit up with comments saying the play should be banned or the play "doesn’t look like football."

"I think it’s crazy because I do buy that story, if we can’t beat them so let’s change the rules," said Eagles fan Steve Mullen from Spring Garden.

"The mere fact that people are just making up excuses is just lack of ethic and hard work."

Back in April, the Tush Push survived a narrow vote by NLF owners to outlaw the play. But now with renewed interest fans wonder how long the Birds will have their signature play. Difficulty officiating the play and injury concern are reasons many fans outside of Philadelphia are calling for the play to be banned.

"I don’t think it will get banned but I can see how people would say that it’s hard for officials to track it cause there’s so many people piled up. But I don’t think that’s worth a ban," said Grace Trakofler of Rittenhouse Square

"It’s hard when you are sitting in the booth but you got refs on the field for a reason. Clear the pile. See who is in possession of the ball. If it’s legal it’s legal" said Cehion Chapman of West Oak Lane.

Fresh off their win in Kansas City, some Eagles rookies spent some time teaching the game in a Junior Clinic to some kids at Blankenburg Elementary School in West Philadelphia.

When asked about the Tush Push, South Jersey native, Jihaad Campbell says "can’t be stopped."

So, until it is illegal, expect a lot more tushes to be pushed

"Last time I looked it looked unstoppable and the Eagles are going to keep running it. And the rest of the league? Too bad. Learn to play defense or run it better. But the Tush Push is staying and Jalen Hurts is going to take full advantage of it" said Eagles Insider Dave Spadaro.