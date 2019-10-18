Union hosting MLS playoff game Sunday vs. NY Red Bulls

The Eagles aren't the only ones playing this Sunday. The Union play, too. And it's not just any game: It's the playoffs!

They will go head-to-head with the New York Red Bulls for the Major League Soccer Cup Playoffs.

The game will be at Talen Energy Stadium in Chester.

The team did great this season earning 16 wins.

Philadelphia has never won a playoff match. The Union dropped to third in the East with back-to-back losses to finish the season. Leading scorer Kacper Przybylko, who has 15 goals, hurt his ankle in pregame warmups on Decision Day but Coach Jim Curtin said he'll start Sunday.

The Red Bulls fell to sixth in the Eastern Conference after a loss to the Montreal Impact on Decision Day. The team has not scored a goal in the last two games. They're led by Daniel Royer, who recorded 11 goals. Behind him with nine goals is Brian White, who returned to start in the finale after sustaining an ankle injury on Aug. 17.

The Union's mascot, Phang, joined "Good Day Philadelphia" on Friday morning as the team gears up for the big playoff tilt!

Advertisement

The Associated Press contributed to this report.