US Olympic ski jumper from Illinois dead at 24

Patrick Gasienica, who represented the U.S. in the 2022 Winter Olympic Games, died on Monday, USA Nordic Sport and U.S. Ski & Snowboard confirmed in a statement Tuesday. He was 24.

His cause of death was not immediately known.

"USA Nordic Sport and U.S. Ski & Snowboard's thoughts and condolences are with his family, friends and the ski jumping community," the joint statement read.

Gasienica, who made his Olympic debut in Beijing, began his ski jumping career at the Norge Ski Club in Fox River Grove, Illinois.

He has represented the U.S. at multiple events, including at the FIS Junior World Ski Championships in 2016 and 2017, and at the FIS Nordic World Ski Championships in 2019.

In his sole Olympic appearance, he placed 49th on the normal hill and 53rd on the large hill, He also placed 10th in the team event.

According to an obituary, Gasienica is survived by his parents, Jolanta and Wojciech, and his two sisters, Megan and Sabina.