Vikings fly past Eagles in 38-20 win

The Philadelphia Eagles lost to the Minnesota Vikings 38-20 Sunday afternoon at U.S. Bank Stadium.

The Eagles came out of the gate sluggish against Kirk Cousins and the Vikings. Minnesota hung 10 unanswered point on the board in the first quarter, including a 13 play, 75-yard opening drive.

Carson Wentz threw the ball once in the first quarter and had a career quarter-low 4 passing yards. It wasn’t until Jake Elliot split the uprights with a 53-yard field goal in the second quarter to make it 10-3 that the Eagles offense started to wake up.

Minnesota, however, kept the pressure on with a pair of long touchdown hookups between Cousins and wide receiver Stefon Diggs to make it 24-3.

The Eagles quickly answered with a touchdown of their own with 7:02 left in the second quarter. Wentz found running back Miles Sander for a 32-yard strike that put a dent in the Vikings’ sizeable lead.

As the first half came to a close, Minnesota was again charging down the field. A clutch interception by Andrew Sendejo gave the Eagles a chance to cut the deficit, but a fake field goal attempt lead to a Vikings interception to end the half.

With Philadelphia set to have to ball to open the second half, Pederson's decision to not kick the field goal drew the ire of some Eagle fans.

The criticism of Pederson's all-or-nothing play call turned out to be justified after the Philadelphia marched down the field to open the second half with a 6 play, 75-yard touchdown drive. A 45 yard catch and run by Miles Sanders set up a short goaline pass to Alshon Jeffery to make it a one possession game.

Jake Elliot punched through a 40-yard field goal to help the Eagles continue their comeback push and make it a 4 point game.

Unfortunately for the Birds, Minnesota gave Philly's secondary more than they could handle.

Stefon Diggs caught his third touchdown of the game to push the score to 31-20 and Dalvin Cook provided a knockout blow with a 1-yard touchdown run.

The Eagles demoralizing 38-20 loss comes just before the team heads to Dallas next week for an important divisional matchup against the Cowboys.

INJURY REPORT

Eagles: LT Jason Peters hurt his knee in the second quarter, returned briefly after an initial absence and then was pulled for good. Andre Dillard took over. ... LB Nigel Bradham (ankle) was also injured in the second quarter and did not return. ... DT Tim Jernigan (foot) was out for the fourth straight game, Darby (hamstring) for the third game in a row

UP NEXT

Eagles play at Dallas next Sunday. Three of their last four visits to the Cowboys have gone to overtime, with a win in 2015 and losses in 2016 and 2018.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.