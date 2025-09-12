Villanova and Temple football teams gear up to play Penn State, Oklahoma

The Brief Villanova and Temple football teams are hoping to play "statement" games against ranked opponents Penn State and Oklahoma on Saturday. Temple held a Friday pep rally on campus touting a change in culture. The Oklahoma band canceled its trip to Philly and now St. Joe’s band will play in their place.



For two area schools where basketball is the main attraction, this weekend their football programs are taking center stage.

What we know:

Villanova is heading to Number 2-ranked Penn State. And 13th ranked Oklahoma visits Temple at Lincoln Financial Field.

A Friday afternoon pep rally for Temple Football was held at the Bell Tower on the campus before Saturday’s match up against the University of Oklahoma who beat the Owls last year in their season opener 51-3.

"It would be something that changes the culture of Temple. Guys like to win. Everybody likes to win. People follow winning. Temple wins, people follow" said Temple football running back Terrez Worthy.

A win would be monumental. Especially since Oklahoma reporters went viral on social media this week after they were caught off camera calling the match up a "high school game".

The Owls who went 3 and 9 for the past 4 season started 2 and 0 this year. And with a new coach in K.C. Keeler there’s a new attitude on North Broad Street.

What they're saying:

"We hope people will start looking at this program like we really here.We aren’t the same like we’ve been. 3 and 9 for the past four years. That’s not us. Not who we are. We want people to respect us. And we are going to play and show everyone tomorrow," said Temple linebacker Brian Adderley.

The University of Oklahoma announced on Friday that it would not be sending its marching band to Philadelphia.

Instead, St. Joes’s University Band will be filling in for the Sooners at the Linc on Saturday.

Out on the Main Line, where basketball is also king, the Villanova Wildcats have a chance to shock the world.

Villanova visits 2nd ranked Penn State in Happy Valley.

"Penn State is going to go in there sleep walking and so are the fans. And I think we are going to go in and surprise some people" said Hudson Stipp a Villanova sophomore.

Bus loads of Nova fans have already made their way to Penn State. Some aren’t even going to the game. All of them are hoping for a historic upset.

"I’m going to be at the game. I’m going to be at Penn State tonight. It’s going to be a good time. I’m going for the tailgate. It’s going to be fun. It will be good for Villanova to play Penn State," said sophomore Jacob Carroll.

"I know a lot of my friends students here are going to Penn State. I’m on the women’s tennis team, so I know every athlete has their day. You never know what could happen.. so GO Cats!! Said Villanova junior Lauren Monti.

Although Wildcats are 47 point underdogs students are hoping to cash in a Hall Mary miracle from it’s most famous alum Pope Leo.

"I think if we have a win tomorrow, we should have off on Monday.. to celebrate over Penn State" said Santi Rodriguez, a Villanova sophomore.