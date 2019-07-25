Wentz, Eagles return to practice field for start of training camp

article

While we are still a short while away from the Eagles Sept. 8 opener against the Washington Redskins, fans can get excited as the Birds return to the practice field Thursday.

Rookies and veterans reported to the NovaCare Complex Wednesday with smiles on their faces.

Quarterback Carson Wentz and Head Coach Doug Pederson will talk to reporters Thursday as training camp officially opens.

Among the veterans who reported Wednesday was veteran running back Darren Sproles, who made his return to the team official by signing his new one-year-deal.

Last season the defending Super Bowl champions lost three-fourths of starting secondary, top two running backs and quarterback Carson Wentz to injuries, but led by Nick Foles earned wild-card berth and won playoff game in Chicago before barely falling short in New Orleans.

During the offseason the team added the receivers DeSean Jackson and J.J. Arcega-Whiteside, running backs Jordan Howard and Miles Sanders, defensive tackle Malik Jackson, linebacker Zach Brown, and offensive tackle Andre Dillard.

The team also parted ways with Foles, linebacker Jordan Hicks, receivers Golden Tate and Jordan Matthews, defensive end Michael Bennett. Defensive end Chris Long also announced his retirement earlier this summer.

The team says the majority of training camp practices will be hosted at the complex and will be open to select fans including season ticket holders, charitable organizations, and corporate partners.

A public practice will be held at Lincoln Financial Field on Sunday, August 4 at 7 p.m.

The public practice will include festivities to honor and celebrate the country’s armed forces as part of Military Appreciation Night. Individual tickets for the public practice will cost $10, and all of the proceeds from ticket sales will support autism research.

The Eagles will play their first preseason game at home on Aug. 8 against the Tennessee Titans. Then they’ll hit the road to play against Super Bowl LII MVP Nick Foles and the Jacksonville Jaguars on Aug. 15.