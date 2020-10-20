What to watch for Eagles, Giants meet with NFC East balance hanging on the line

article

They are separated by 90 miles at opposite ends of the New Jersey Turnpike. However, in the crowded NFC East race, the Philadelphia Eagles and New York Giants are stuck in the middle of a traffic jam that would rival anything seen on that roadway.

And so, a little breathing room is on the line in South Philadelphia on Thursday Night Football when the 1-5 Giants, led by quarterback Daniel Jones, travel to Lincoln Financial Field to face Carson Wentz and the 1-4-1 Eagles.

These lines could bounce, however, given the injury status to the Eagles, who are expected to be without both RB Miles Sanders (knee) and TE Zach Ertz (ankle) for this week’s game along with several injuries along the offensive line in front of Wentz.

The history

Philadelphia has won seven straight games in the series dating back to the 2016 season. Overall, the Eagles hold an 88-86-2 mark against the Giants. Wentz is 6-1 against the Giants as a starting quarterback and has won his last six straight against New York, throwing for nine touchdowns and just three interceptions. Eagles head coach Doug Pederson is also 4-0 on Thursday night games as a head coach.

This is only the second time that Jones has faced the Eagles - dropping the season finale last year at the Meadowlands. This will be Giants head coach Joe Judge’s first game against the Eagles. Judge is a graduate of Lansdale Catholic High School in nearby Lansdale, PA - a 50-minute drive to Lincoln Financial Field.

The main storylines to watch

While both teams are struggling to record wins, there have been positive signs over the last few weeks on offense for both. The Eagles have received three straight solid performances from Carson Wentz, including a gutty one in Sunday’s 30-28 loss to Baltimore. Philadelphia has also found a receiving threat in Travis Fulgham, who has touchdown receptions in the past three games. This has helped reshape what has been an injury-riddled offense.

