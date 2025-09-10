Which teams have qualified for the FIFA World Cup 26 so far, and who is close?

article

The Brief The 2026 FIFA World Cup will feature 48 teams, a significant expansion from the previous format. Countries like Norway and Cape Verde are making headlines with their impressive World Cup qualifying campaigns. The new format offers increased opportunities for nations outside traditional football powerhouses.



The 2026 FIFA World Cup will feature an expanded format that will significantly change the global soccer (football) landscape. This new structure provides increased opportunities for nations that have previously struggled to qualify for the tournament, giving more teams a chance to compete on the world stage.

The great expansion: a new blueprint for global football

What we know:

The 2026 World Cup will feature 48 teams, a significant increase from the previous 32-team format. This expansion aims to provide more opportunities for nations from Africa, Asia, and North America. The new structure includes 12 groups of four teams, with increased matches and a longer tournament duration.

Player welfare is already a major concern among fans, players and coaching staff, as the increasing number of games each season can directly lead to a higher risk of injuries. Top-level players in Europe already play in multiple in-season club tournaments, including the long regular league season. Many were critics of the new FIFA Club World Cup format over the summer due to burnout and injury concerns, including iconic ex-Liverpool coach Jurgen Klopp who said the CWC was "the worst idea ever implemented in football."

Reshaping global football

The allocation of qualification slots has been restructured, benefiting regions like Africa, Asia and CONCACAF. For the first time, Oceania has a guaranteed spot, claimed by New Zealand. This shift encourages national federations to invest in football development, transforming long-shot dreams into achievable goals.

The intercontinental playoff tournament will determine the final two World Cup spots. Held in North America, it will feature teams from various confederations, excluding Europe. The tournament's high-stakes format emphasizes the competitive intensity of the new qualification system.

Who has qualified for the FIFA World Cup 2026?

Confirmed 2026 World Cup Qualifiers (as of September 10, 2025):

North America (CONCACAF):

United States (Host)

Mexico (Host)

Canada (Host)

South America (CONMEBOL):

Argentina

Brazil

Uruguay

Colombia

Ecuador

Paraguay

Asia (AFC):

Australia

Iran

Japan

Jordan (debut)

South Korea

Uzbekistan (debut)

Africa (CAF):

Morocco

Tunisia

Oceania (OFC):

New Zealand

First-time historic qualifying nations (so far)

Jordan (AFC) – Jordan's national team, for the first time in its history, has – Jordan's national team,, has officially qualified for the tournament . The historic moment came on June 5, 2025, when Jordan secured a 3-0 victory over Oman. This achievement, which was met with celebrations across the country, highlights how the expanded format is providing more opportunities for nations to compete on the world's biggest stage.

Jordan's national team players pose for a group photo after the 2026 FIFA World Cup qualifying match between Oman and Jordan at the Sultan Qaboos Sports Complex in Muscat, Oman, on June 5. (Photo by Ameen Ahmed/NurPhoto via Getty Images)

Uzbekistan (AFC) – Making history in the Asian Football Confederation, Uzbekistan's national team, nicknamed the "White Wolves," has – Making history in the Asian Football Confederation, Uzbekistan's national team, nicknamed the "White Wolves," has qualified for the FIFA World Cup for the first time . The historic achievement came on June 5, 2025, after the team secured a goalless draw against the United Arab Emirates in a crucial qualifier. For a country that has experienced several near misses in past qualifying campaigns, this milestone marks a significant moment in the nation's soccer history.

Qualified after missing out on multiple tournaments

Paraguay (CONMEBOL) – Los Guaraníes – Los Guaraníes ended a 16-year wait to play on the FIFA World Cup stage once again. Paraguay failed to qualify for the 2014, 2018 and 2022 tournaments. The team last appeared in the 2010 FIFA World Cup.

Colombia (CONMEBOL) – After missing out on 2022, the passionate South American national team returns to the biggest stage. Tricolor, led by the likes of Luis Diaz, Duran and Richard Rios, will hope for their best-ever finish in a World Cup tournament.

Inter-confederation playoffs

The two final spots for the expanded 48-team FIFA World Cup 2026 will be decided in a six-team play-off tournament scheduled for March 2026. This new format is designed to provide additional opportunities for teams to qualify for the final tournament.

The FIFA Play-Off Tournament will involve two teams from CONCACAF and one team apiece from the AFC, CAF, CONMEBOL and OFC, and will take place in March 2026 during the the international fixture window.

The two nations with the best FIFA World Ranking will be seeded and enter one of the two finals, according to ESPN. The other four countries will be drawn into a semifinal and will play for one of the two places at the World Cup.

Bolivia (CONMEBOL) – Bolivia has secured the final play-off spot in the South American qualifiers for the 2026 World Cup after a dramatic final day of action. La Verde clinched a crucial 1-0 home victory against Brazil, which was enough for them to secure seventh place in the South American qualifying standings. The win allowed Bolivia to jump ahead of Venezuela, which suffered a devastating collapse against Colombia. Venezuela, holding a 2-1 lead, eventually lost 6-3, opening the door for Bolivia to claim the final berth. Bolivia hasn't qualified for a World Cup since 1994.

New Caledonia (Oceania) – New Caledonia will play in the inter-confederation playoffs in March 2026, with a small but possible chance of qualifying for the World Cup for the first time in the nation's history.

On the cusp of qualifying

The Viking revival: Norway's return from the shadows

Norway and Arsenal FC captain Martin Ødegaard scored one and assisted two in the team's 11-1 victory over Moldova on Tuesday. He credited his teammate Erling Haaland, who scored five goals himself in the onslaught. Haaland plays in the Premier League for Manchester City, rivaling against his international teammate Ødegaard.

This duo has been instrumental in Norway's campaign for their first World Cup return after a 28-year absence, failing to qualify since the 1998 World Cup. Norway has not featured in a single major international tournament since Euro 2000.

Norway's players line up for a photo prior to the start of the 2026 World Cup qualifiers Europe zone group I football match between Norway and Moldova on September 9, 2025 in Oslo, Norway. (Photo by Cornelius Poppe / NTB / AFP) / Norway OUT (Photo by Expand

Norway's recent performances have placed them in a commanding position in their qualifying group, showcasing the impact of individual brilliance in football. The Norwegians have won their last five World Cup Qualifier matches against Moldova, Estonia, Italy, Israel and Moldova again. There are three more fixtures for the team to play in their group, but they are currently six points clear at the top.

The Blue Sharks' historic ascent: the Cabo Verde dream

Cape Verde, with a population of just over half a million, is close to securing its first-ever World Cup spot. Their journey has been marked by a stunning 1-0 victory over Cameroon, a team with a strong footballing pedigree.

The success of Cape Verde highlights the impact of the new World Cup format, providing smaller nations with a realistic path to the global stage. This achievement is a source of immense national pride and unity for the island nation.

Cape Verde players pose for a team photo ahead of the FIFA World Cup 2026 Africa qualifiers group D football match between Cameroon and Cape Verde at Stade Ahmadou Ahidjo in Yaounde on June 8, 2024. (Photo by Daniel Beloumou Olomo / AFP) (Photo by DA Expand

Crucial draw brings South Africa near greatness

South Africa has moved a step closer to the 2026 FIFA World Cup after a 1-1 home draw with Nigeria, a result that has left the Nigerian team facing a difficult path in their final two qualifying matches. The draw gives South Africa a crucial point in the Confederation of African Football (CAF) group stages, putting them in a strong position to advance to the tournament.

For South Africa, a potential qualification would mark a long-awaited return to the world stage. Having missed the last three World Cups in 2014, 2018 and 2022, the team is now on the cusp of a major breakthrough. Their last appearance came in 2010 when they hosted the tournament.

The world awaits

The 2026 World Cup qualification cycle is a fundamentally different competition that has rebalanced the power dynamics of global football. The expansion has created a new era of opportunity, as shown by the historic qualifications of Jordan and Uzbekistan and the strong campaigns of rising forces across Africa.

The World Cup has always been a competition of skill and talent, but in this new era, it will increasingly be a competition defined by a nation's foresight, its institutional stability and its collective will to make history.

What's next:

The FIFA World Cup qualifiers will conclude in mid-November, revealing the 48 nations that will bring the tournament to North America and spark a new generation of soccer fans.

For a full list of cities hosting games for the FIFA World Cup 2026, visit FIFA's website.