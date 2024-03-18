Zach Wheeler named Phillies opening day pitcher, ending Nola's streak

article

With opening day fast approaching, the Phillies have announced their starting pitcher.

Zach Wheeler will take the mound against the Atlanta Braves at Citizens Bank Park on March 28.

This will be the first season-opening start for Wheeler, who agreed to a 3-year, $126-million contract extension with the Phillies earlier this month.

The Phillies posted the news on X Sunday with the caption, "Wheels up for Opening Day!"

Wheeler's start will also snap Aaron Nola's streak of starting the last six opening day games in a row.

Nola suggested that Wheeler should get the gig a couple of weeks ago, according to MLB.com.

"Wheels should take it," Nola said. "He’s earned it, man."







