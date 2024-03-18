Expand / Collapse search

Zach Wheeler named Phillies opening day pitcher, ending Nola's streak

By FOX 29 Staff
Published 
Updated 9:01AM
CLEARWATER, FLORIDA - MARCH 05: Zack Wheeler #45 of the Philadelphia Phillies delivers a pitch to the Baltimore Orioles in the first inning during a 2024 Grapefruit League Spring Training game at BayCare Ballpark on March 05, 2024 in Clearwater, Florida.

PHILADELPHIA - With opening day fast approaching, the Phillies have announced their starting pitcher.

Zach Wheeler will take the mound against the Atlanta Braves at Citizens Bank Park on March 28.

This will be the first season-opening start for Wheeler, who agreed to a 3-year, $126-million contract extension with the Phillies earlier this month.

The Phillies posted the news on X Sunday with the caption, "Wheels up for Opening Day!"

Wheeler's start will also snap Aaron Nola's streak of starting the last six opening day games in a row.

Nola suggested that Wheeler should get the gig a couple of weeks ago, according to MLB.com.

"Wheels should take it," Nola said. "He’s earned it, man."


 


 