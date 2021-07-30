Experts say kids are catching Delta variant at summer camps and day cares
The pediatric infectious disease specialist at Nemours Dupont Hospital for Children talked to FOX 29's Alex Holley about how the delta variant of the coronavirus is spreading through summer camps and day cares and how children are picking up winter illnesses sooner.
5 additional local counties added to CDC's substantial community transmission map
On Friday, Philly, Camden, Salem, Cape May and New Castle counties jumped from moderate community transmission to substantial, according to the CDC,