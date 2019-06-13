Breakfast with Bob: Cafe Ole in the Valley
Bob grabs a bite to eat in Huntingdon Valley!
Breakfast with Bob: Tom Jones Family Restaurant
Bob Kelly is grabbing breakfast in Brookhaven!
Breakfast With Bob: Evermore Coffee Roasters
Bob snags some breakfast in Burlington, New Jersey.
Breakfast with Bob: Bleu Bear Bakery
FOX 29's Bob Kelly grabs a bite in Camden County!
Breakfast with Bob: Aston Diner
Bob grabs a bite to eat in Aston!
Breakfast With Bob: Waterfront Gourmet Cafe & Deli
Bob heads down to the water's edge for some breakfast.