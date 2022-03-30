Spring glow-ups for all skin types
Jenn heads to About Face Philly to check out some ways to help your skin this spring.
Fan Expo Philadelphia coming to Convention Center
The family-friendly, three-day event starts Friday!
Egg-cellent tips on how to decorate your home for Easter
Jenn Frederick is back with Eddie Ross, co-founder of "Maximalist" studios, to create an Easter-themed charcuterie board.
Jenn is unhatching some hacks for dying Easter eggs
Jenn Frederick is at "Maximalist" studios in Norristown with co-founder, Eddie Ross, to give us all the tips and tricks to the traditional Easter project-- dying eggs!
Local designer makes hats worn by actresses in 'Sex and the City'
FOX 29's Jenn Frederick is at Rachelle Boutique and Designer Consignment to talk fashion and fabulous hats that can pull any outfit together!
How to curl your hair using a heatless TikTok technique
FOX 29's Jenn Fred is at Salon Rosa to show us some hair styling trends that actually work.
Havertown plant shop showcases plants that are hard to kill
FOX 29' Jenn Frederick is at Plant Roots Local in Havertown with more on plants that are hard to kill for those struggling with their green thumb.
Jenn plays padel at AFC Fitness
Padel is a racket sport similar to indoor tennis, and you can play at a local fitness center.
Jennie on the Block: Get yourself and your home ready for spring
FOX 29's Jenn Frederick speaks to local experts about how they can prepare their homes and themselves for spring.
Padel gaining popularity in Philadelphia
FOX 29's Jenn Frederick has the latest on padel, a new racket sport growing in popularity.
Salty Paws location set to open in Philadelphia
Jenn stops by a new hangout spot for dogs!
Nazareth Academy High School hosting 7th annual dance marathon for a good cause
The money this year will be going to the Children’s Hospital of Philadelphia.
Philadelphia's lacrosse squad, The Wings, introduce new beer garden at the Wells Fargo Center
Wings president, Marc Zamarin and player, Kevin Crowley, join FOX 29's Jenn Frederick to introduce a new field-level beer garden at the Wells Fargo Center.