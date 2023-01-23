Michael Rapaport on why he doesn't have a problem with addressing big issues and being disruptive
Michael Rapaport admits that he's always had a mouth and been disruptive. He tells Bill Anderson why he doesn't have a problem using these qualities to address important issues by taking big swings at topics that frustrate him. He adds that people often miss the humor that he's trying to get across, because they feel so strongly about what he talks about, and that he is sometimes troubled by how hostile some of the responses can be.
Donnell Rawlings on whether he ever gets tired of being called 'Ashy Larry,' current role on 'BMF'
Comedian Donnell Rawlings talks to Bill Anderson about whether he ever gets tired of being remembered as "Ashy Larry" from "Chappelle's Show." Donnell also reflects on being associated with other iconic characters on HBO's "The Wire," and Starz' "BMF."
Ronnie DeVoe & Mike Bivins on 'The New Edition Story' drama, the bond they share and Bobby Brown
New Edition's Ronnie DeVoe & Mike Bivins talk to Bill Anderson about the uphill battle of producing BET's "The New Edition Story," and much-publicized drama around Bobby Brown. Ultimately, they assure Bill of the bond that connects all six of New Edition's members: "We love each other."
Michael Blackson on his claim that former friend Ben Simmons slid into his fiancée's DMs
In a recent episode of "The Pulse With Bill Anderson," comedian Michael Blackson spoke to Bill about falling out with former Sixer Ben Simmons. According to Michael, Ben, a long-time friend, slid in Michael's fiancée's DMs.
The Pulse Overtime: Michael Blackson says Giannis Antetokounmpo copied his dance move for Fortnite
Some interesting moments on "The Pulse With Bill Anderson" just can’t be in the show due to time constraints. In this outtake, comedian Michael Blackson claimed that Milwaukee Bucks' Giannis Antetokounmpo copied Michael's dance move for "Fortnite": "Just write a check to a nonprofit. I don't even want the money."
Wynonna Judd on Losing her Mother, Naomi Judd: 'She Was Not Her Disease'
In a recent episode of "The Pulse With Bill Anderson," country legend Wynonna Judd talked to Bill about the grief of losing her mother Naomi Judd, and being determined to help the stigma of her passing dissipate. Wynonna also explained that the reason she shares these struggles is to help other people not feel so alone.
Flex Alexander on playing Michael Jackson and saying 'no' to the prosthetic nose
In a recent episode of "The Pulse With Bill Anderson," actor Flex Alexander talked to Bill Anderson about that time he was cast as Michael Jackson in the VH1 television biopic "Man In The Mirror," and absolutely refused to wear the prosthetic nose.
Naughty by Nature's Treach On His and Tupac Shakur's Response to East Coast/West Coast War Question
In a recent episode of "The Pulse With Bill Anderson," Naughty By Nature's #Treach talked to Bill Anderson about Hip-Hop once being a way off the streets, and about the response him and Tupac Shakur gave when they were asked in an interview about the East Coast/West Coast "war."