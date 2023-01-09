Weather Authority: Above-average temperatures continue ahead of late-week rain, return to warmth

Another mild day is in store for the Delaware Valley, with both sunny and cloudy conditions set to impact the forecast.

Temperatures will linger in the 30s during the early morning hours of the day. As temperatures warm into the 40s throughout the afternoon, clouds will begin to move in, blocking additional warmth from the sun.

Despite the cloud cover, conditions are expected to remain dry.

The temperature is set to rise to around 45 degrees, slightly above average than temperatures present for January.

Looking ahead, the next chance for rain is Thursday evening and it will continue into Friday morning.

Cold air will then move through, causing temperatures to drop and creating an increased risk of possible snow.

______

SEVEN-DAY FORECAST

TUESDAY: High: 45, Low: 32

WEDNESDAY: High: 47, Low: 32

THURSDAY: High: 55, Low: 37

FRIDAY: High: 54, Low: 51

SATURDAY: High: 43, Low: 35

SUNDAY: High: 46, Low: 31

MONDAY: High: 48, Low: 29