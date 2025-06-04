Air quality alert issued in Philadelphia area amid smoke from Canadian wildfires
PHILADELPHIA - The sky may appear hazy across the Philadelphia area on Wednesday, and health officials are asking some residents to limit their time outside!
What we know:
The New Jersey Environmental Protection Agency, the Pennsylvania EPA and the Delaware Valley Regional Planning Commission have issued a Code Orange air quality alert for the area.
Wildfires in south central Canada are bringing smoke to our skies and unhealthy air pollution levels for sensitive groups.
What's next:
FOX 29's Sue Serio says the smoke concentration is expected to increase Wednesday afternoon and evening, then again Thursday afternoon.
What you can do:
Young children, the elderly and people with respiratory or heart conditions are being urged to take it easy, and limit outdoor activities until better air quality returns.
The Source: Information from this article was provided by local environmental protection agencies and the FOX 29 Weather Authority.