Air quality alert issued in Philadelphia area amid smoke from Canadian wildfires

The Brief A Code Orange air quality alert has been issued for the Philadelphia area. Wildfires in Canada are bringing smoke to our skies. Sensitive groups are being urged to limit outdoor activities.



The sky may appear hazy across the Philadelphia area on Wednesday, and health officials are asking some residents to limit their time outside!

What we know:

The New Jersey Environmental Protection Agency, the Pennsylvania EPA and the Delaware Valley Regional Planning Commission have issued a Code Orange air quality alert for the area.

Wildfires in south central Canada are bringing smoke to our skies and unhealthy air pollution levels for sensitive groups.

What's next:

FOX 29's Sue Serio says the smoke concentration is expected to increase Wednesday afternoon and evening, then again Thursday afternoon.

What you can do:

Young children, the elderly and people with respiratory or heart conditions are being urged to take it easy, and limit outdoor activities until better air quality returns.