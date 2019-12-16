Area schools announce early dismissals due to wintry conditions

article

With snow in the forecast for the Delaware Valley Monday, a small number of area schools have decided to dismiss students early.

Light snow is forecasted to transiton to ice and rain, with temperatures reaching a high of around 35 degrees.

Wintry conditions are expected mostly south of Philadelphia. The forecast will see a significant lull through lunchtime, with occasional snow showers and rain.

A Winter Weather Advisory is in effect for Delaware and Philadelphia counties through 1 a.m. Tuesday.

Phase two of Monday's storm should kick in late afternoon through the evening.

Mixed precipitation will eventually change over to rain. As a result, roads could be slippery for the evening commute, especially north and west of Philadelphia.

Tuesday morning will see additional rain, heavy at times for most of the region. Snow and sleet are expected in the Lehigh Valley and Poconos.

