Wind Chill Warning
until SAT 1:00 PM EST, Carbon County, Monroe County
6
Wind Chill Advisory
until SAT 7:00 PM EST, Schuylkill County
Wind Chill Advisory
until SAT 11:00 AM EST, Lancaster County, Lebanon County
Wind Chill Advisory
until SAT 10:00 AM EST, Delaware County, Eastern Chester County, Eastern Montgomery County, Lower Bucks County, Philadelphia County, Upper Bucks County, Western Chester County, Western Montgomery County, Atlantic County, Atlantic Coastal Cape May County, Camden County, Cape May County, Coastal Atlantic County, Cumberland County, Gloucester County, Mercer County, Northwestern Burlington County, Salem County, Southeastern Burlington County, Coastal Ocean County, Hunterdon County, Ocean County, Somerset County, Delaware Beaches County, Kent County, New Castle County, Inland Sussex County
Wind Advisory
until FRI 10:00 PM EST, Berks County, Delaware County, Eastern Chester County, Eastern Montgomery County, Lehigh County, Lower Bucks County, Northampton County, Philadelphia County, Upper Bucks County, Western Chester County, Western Montgomery County, Carbon County, Monroe County, Atlantic County, Atlantic Coastal Cape May County, Camden County, Cape May County, Coastal Atlantic County, Cumberland County, Gloucester County, Mercer County, Northwestern Burlington County, Salem County, Southeastern Burlington County, Warren County, Coastal Ocean County, Hunterdon County, Ocean County, Somerset County, Warren County, Delaware Beaches County, Kent County, New Castle County, Inland Sussex County
Wind Chill Advisory
until SAT 1:00 PM EST, Berks County, Lehigh County, Northampton County, Warren County, Warren County

Blizzard in Buffalo: Here's what 'zero-mile visibility' looks like

By Angeli Gabriel
Published 
Winter Weather
FOX Weather

FOX Weather's Max Gorden clears car covered in thick ice in Buffalo

Buffalo is currently under a Blizzard Warning and is experiencing blinding snowfall and rising waters. Visibility had dropped to zero shortly after noon Friday.

BUFFALO, N.Y. - A wintry bomb cyclone that’s sweeping through the nation is now bringing whiteout blizzard conditions to Buffalo.

DEADLY CHRISTMAS WEEK BLIZZARD BECOMES BOMB CYCLONE

Located on the eastern coast of Lake Erie, Buffalo is currently under a Blizzard Warning and is experiencing blinding snowfall and rising waters. Visibility had dropped to zero shortly after noon Friday.

"All my clothing is just a sheet of ice," said FOX Weather correspondent Max Gorden, as waves crashed around him from Lake Erie in the Buffalo suburb of Hamburg.

GettyImages-1245798650.jpg

Lake Erie waters wash over the shoreline on December 23, 2022 in Hamburg, New York. The Buffalo suburb and surrounding area are expecting wind gusts over 70 miles per hour battering homes and businesses through out the holiday weekend. (Photo by John

Expand

Wind is also posing a challenge for residents around Buffalo. At Buffalo International Airport, a gust of wind was measured at 72 mph. The FOX Forecast Center said winds could reach 80 to 85 mph later Friday.

Heavy lake-effect snow is also expected in the area through the weekend, with up to 4 feet predicted to fall in some parts of western New York by Christmas Day.

Great-Lakes-Snow-QPF-2.jpg

WHAT IS LAKE-EFFECT SNOW?

Combined with the strong winds, however, the snow is creating whiteout conditions. These conditions have created dangerous driving conditions, leading to a travel ban being put in place for portions of the region.

The National Weather Service in Buffalo filmed the snowy conditions to demonstrate the lack of visibility on the roads.

Because of the hazardous weather conditions, the Buffalo Airport Airfield closed on Friday afternoon and canceled all evening flights.

