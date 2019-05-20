'Brief' EF-1 tornado confirmed in Lancaster County

article

Weather officials have confirmed that a tornado touched down in Pennsylvania, where damage to homes was reported along with downed trees and power lines.

The National Weather Service says "a brief EF-1 tornado" touched down Sunday evening in East Cocalico Township in northern Lancaster County.

A weather service storm damage survey team is still reviewing aerial footage of the damage and will provide more information later about the tornado's path and duration.

In West Cocalico Township, the wind blew the roofs off a number of houses and left others with structural issues. Ephrata police said at least four people had minor injuries.