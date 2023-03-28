Weather Authority: Chilly overnight temperatures make way for seasonable day ahead of weekend warmup

Overnight temperatures began in the 30s, but are making way for a seasonable Spring day before temperatures warm up over the weekend.

FOX 29's Sue Serio says there will be low to medium levels of tree pollen, but those levels will bounce back to high for the rest of the week.

Temperatures are set to reach the upper 50s before dropping overnight again.

A cold front out to the west will bring some snow to the Pocono Mountains and possibly a sprinkle in the Philadelphia area.

In terms of precipitation, there is a slight chance of rain Friday night and a high chance Saturday.

Looking ahead, Thursday will be colder, with temperatures in the 40s before they rebound Friday and Saturday.

SEVEN-DAY FORECAST

WEDNESDAY: High: 58, Low: 37

THURSDAY: High: 49, Low: 34

FRIDAY: High: 65, Low: 34

SATURDAY: High: 71, Low: 57

SUNDAY: High: 52, Low: 37

MONDAY: High: 68, Low: 39

TUESDAY: High: 72, Low: 54