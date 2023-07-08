Weather Authority: Cloudy, but nice, calm, warm conditions to start the week

Sunday saw extreme severe weather move through both the Delaware Valley and the Lehigh Valley, with a deluge of heavy rain leading to flash flooding and water rescues.

The system that brought those conditions has moved offshore.

Monday will see partly cloudy skies and temperatures in the mid-80s, with just a chance for a spotty afternoon shower, but nothing like what was experienced on Sunday.

Tuesday will see temps climb to around 90, but with a little less humidity.

Wednesday is warmer still, with highs in the lower 90s. The rest of the week will see chances for afternoon storms.

>>For the latest forecasts and conditions, download the FOX 29 Weather Authority app.

______

SUNDAY NIGHT: Cloudy. Low: 68

MONDAY: P.m. chance. High: 85, Low: 67

TUESDAY: Sunny, less humid. High: 90, Low: 70

WEDNESDAY: Even hotter. High: 93, Low: 74

THURSDAY: Afternoon storms. High: 90, Low: 72

FRIDAY: P.m. chance. High: 88, Low: 72

SATURDAY: P.m. storms. High: 59, Low: 73