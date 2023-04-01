Weather Authority: Cold for Sunday night ahead of pleasant, warm start to the week

After Saturday’s destructive storms, Sunday was a tranquil and sunny relief across the Delaware Valley.

Sunday night into Monday morning will be calm and clear, which means temperatures will tumble into the low 30s, which will create a cold start for Monday.

A Frost Advisory has been issued for some, while a Freeze Warning has been issued for portions of Berks, lower Bucks and western Montgomery counties, as well as portions of Burlington and Mercer counties.

However, Monday afternoon will see a pleasant temperature rise, reaching the lower 60s. It will be windy, as well, but partly cloudy skies will make it a pretty spring day.

Temperatures are on the rise beginning Tuesday, reaching into the 70s most of the week. The threat of showers returns by Thursday afternoon, as well.

SEVEN-DAY FORECAST

SUNDAY NIGHT: Partly cloudy, cold. Low: 33

MONDAY: Becoming windy. High: 65, Low: 51

TUESDAY: Best day of the week. High: 72, Low: 56

WEDNESDAY: Increasing clouds. High: 74, Low: 63

THURSDAY: Afternoon showers. High: 74, Low: 48

FRIDAY: Windy, chilly. High: 59, Low: 40

SATURDAY: Sunny skies. High: 57, Low: 41