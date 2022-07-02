Fourth of July forecast: Stormy Saturday ahead of sunny, beautiful Sunday and Monday

The Fourth of July weekend is starting out with some storms, but a perfect end to the holiday is on its way!

Humidity is here to stay all day Saturday as storms make their way into the forecast around 2 p.m. The rain will travel from the Philadelphia area to New Jersey and the shore around dinnertime, heading out around 10 p.m.

Not everyone will see storms today, but you'll know if you are! Heavy rain, thunder and heavy wind gusts are expected for those in the storm zone!

Those storms will bring a cold front Sunday with temperatures dropping to the mid 80s with no humidity.

More beautiful weather is expected for the Fourth of July with highs in the 80s and low humidity throughout the day!

SATURDAY: Scattered storms. High: 90

SUNDAY: Less humid. High: 84, Low: 70

MONDAY: Fourth of July. High: 88, Low: 66

TUESDAY: A few storms. High: 88, Low: 68

WEDNESDAY: Pop-up storm. High: 86, Low: 70

THURSDAY: Pop-up storm. High: 86, Low: 70

FRIDAY: A few storms. High: 86, Low: 70