Game Day Forecast: Partly sunny Sunday with warm temps
PHILADELPHIA - The Philadelphia area is slated for a pleasant day Sunday as the Eagles prepare to take on Washington in their season opener.
Temperatures will reach a high of around 82 degrees.
Temperatures are expected to take a dip Monday before rising back to around 90 degrees by Wednesday.
Partly to mostly cloudy skies will also dominate the forecast through Wednesday.
SUNDAY: Partly sunny. High: 82 Low: 64
MONDAY: Mostly cloudy. High: 76 Low: 63
TUESDAY: Mostlycloudy. High: 81 Low: 65
WEDNESDAY: Partly cloudy. High: 89 Low: 71
THURSDAY: PM thunderstorms. High: 89 Low: 66