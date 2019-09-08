Game Day Forecast: Partly sunny Sunday with warm temps

The Philadelphia area is slated for a pleasant day Sunday as the Eagles prepare to take on Washington in their season opener.

Temperatures will reach a high of around 82 degrees.

Temperatures are expected to take a dip Monday before rising back to around 90 degrees by Wednesday.

Partly to mostly cloudy skies will also dominate the forecast through Wednesday.

SUNDAY: Partly sunny. High: 82 Low: 64

MONDAY: Mostly cloudy. High: 76 Low: 63

TUESDAY: Mostlycloudy. High: 81 Low: 65

WEDNESDAY: Partly cloudy. High: 89 Low: 71

THURSDAY: PM thunderstorms. High: 89 Low: 66