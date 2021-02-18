How much snow did we get? Here are Feb. 18 snow totals from across the Delaware Valley so far

The Delaware Valley is dealing with yet another winter storm that's forecasted to bring significant snowfall to parts of the area throughout the day Thursday.

Snow began falling after 5 a.m. Thursday morning and is expected to continue to fall in areas north and west of the city through early Friday afternoon. Other areas closer to Philadelphia and the I-95 corridor could eventually see a changeover from snow to a wintry mix, or even rain, that will dampen snowfall totals.

Winter storm watches and warnings have been issued through at least 10 a.m. Friday morning.

Below is a look at the latest snowfall totals from the National Weather Service by state, as well as the time and date of measurement.

How much snow has fallen in Pennsylvania?

Feasterville-Trevose, PA | 7.0 in. | 8 a.m.

Berwyn, PA | 7.0 in. | 8 a.m.

King of Prussia, PA | 6.7 in. | 8:12 a.m.

Abington, PA | 6.5 in. | 7:30 a.m.

Morrisville, PA | 6.5 in. | 8:30 a.m.

Malvern, PA | 6.0 in. | 7:30 a.m.

Fairless Hills, PA | 5.0 in. | 7:09 a.m.

Abington, PA | 4.5 in. | 7:01 a.m.

Northeast Philadelphia | 4.0 in. | 8:23 a.m.

Jenkintown, PA | 4.0 in. | 8:14 a.m.

Manayunk, PA | 2.5 in. | 8:15 a.m.

How much snow has fallen in New Jersey?

Yardville, NJ | 6.0 in. | 8 a.m.

Freehold, NJ | 4.0 in. | 7:40 a.m.

Ewing, NJ | 3.0 in. | 8:07 a.m.

Hamilton Township, NJ | 2.5 in. | 6:38 a.m.

Trenton, NJ | 2.0 in. | 7 a.m.

How much snow has fallen in Delaware?

So far, the national weather service has only reported freezing rain in Delaware with .03 inches reported at the New Castle County Airport. .09 inches of freezing rain has been reported at Delaware Coastal airport.

For the latest storm reports, visit the National Weather Service website.

