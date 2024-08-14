Hurricane Ernesto expected to bring dangerous rip currents to Jersey Shore this weekend

After a week of nearly perfect weather, the Delaware Valley is about to feel the impacts of Hurricane Ernesto - and not just its rain.

Although the storm is expected to remain far off the coast, it could cause dangerous rip currents and high surf along the Jersey Shore and at Delaware beaches.

Swells generated by the storm are expected to reach the region late this week, and into the weekend.

Rip current risk

FOX 29's Scott Williams says the rip current risk will increase from moderate on Friday to high on Saturday and Sunday.

"Beach goers should be aware of a significant risk of life-threatening surf and rip currents, and stay out of the water if advised by lifeguards," the National Weather Service said.

Storms are also expected to hit the shore and the Philadelphia area throughout the weekend, causing possible coastal flooding.