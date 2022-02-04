Major winter storm to bring rain, freezing rain to area Friday as temperatures plunge

A major winter storm will impact the Delaware Valley Friday with rain and some freezing rain Friday after blanketing parts of the south and Midwest with snow earlier in the week.

With temperatures starting off in the mid-50s Friday, the storm won't be brining snow to our area, but a cold front is forecasted to move through as the rain falls. Dropping temperatures are expected to turn rain into freezing rain and even a wintry mix in parts of the area.

Lancaster, Berks, Northampton, and Lehigh counties will be under Winter Weather Advisories from 6 a.m. - 5 p.m. Friday with freezing rain and slippery conditions expected due to the storm. Forecasters say the Pocono Mountains could see up to two-tenths of an inch of ice Friday.

Parts of Chester, Bucks, and Montgomery, and Mercer counties will also be under Winter Weather Advisories from 11 a.m. until 7 p.m.

WEATHER HEADLINES:

Philadelphia and the rest of the Delaware Valley could see up to an inch or more of rain through mid-day Friday. Fog that has been lingering since earlier in the week is also expected to continue through most of the day.

The rain is expected to stop for most early Friday afternoon, but temperatures will continue to drop even after the rain and freezing precipitation stops. The continued cold means any remaining wet spots could potentially freeze over.

Saturday will stay cold with highs barely making it out of the 20s. Sunday will be slightly warmer with high temperatures nearing 40 degrees.

FRIDAY: Rain, wind, falling temps, freezing rain. High: 50, Low: 46

SATURDAY: Windy, cold. High: 30, Low: 22

SUNDAY: Sunny, cold. High: 37, Low: 18

MONDAY: Still Sunny. High: 46, Low: 28

