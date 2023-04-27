Weather Authority: May begins with breezy, rainy Monday as cool temperatures continue

The month of May is beginning with a taste of April due to lingering showers and continued cool temperatures.

A low-pressure system with circulating rain is moving to the Philadelphia area and will bring light rain during the afternoon hours.

The National Weather Service has issued special marine and flood warnings for multiple areas along the shore, including Cape May, coastal waters from the Manasquan Inlet to the Little Egg Inlet, Cape May, Sea Isle City, Ocean City, Lewes and Ocean View.

The rain will be accompanied by blustery winds that will keep conditions cool.

Temperatures are slated to stall in the low 60s due to clouds.

Forecasters say some showers will linger overnight into Tuesday.

Looking ahead, this week's temperatures will continue to remain lower than average for this time of year as they linger in the 50s.

By the weekend, temperatures will be much warmer and normal for the time of year.

_____

SEVEN-DAY FORECAST

MONDAY: High: 59, Low: 48

TUESDAY: High: 55, Low: 47

WEDNESDAY: High: 54, Low: 43

THURSDAY: High: 59, Low: 43

FRIDAY: High: 61, Low: 44

SATURDAY: High: 66, Low: 45

SUNDAY: High: 73, Low: 49