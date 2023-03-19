Weather Authority: Mild temperatures, sunshine expected for first day of Spring

It's time to say farewell to winter as the Spring Equinox begins, marking a change of the seasons at 5:24 p.m.

High pressure will bring a warm-up in temperatures after a cold start to the morning.

Temperatures are expected to reach the upper 40s and low 50s across the area by the afternoon.

Tuesday's weather will be similar, with a cold start to the morning and a warmup to mild temperatures throughout the day.

Looking ahead, there is a slight chance for showers Wednesday, Thursday and Friday.

FOX 29's Sue Serio says the average high for this time of year is 54 degrees.

Mild temperatures will continue throughout the week, with temps reaching close to 70 degrees on Thursaday.

_________

SEVEN-DAY FORECAST

MONDAY: Spring sunshine. High: 52, Low: 29

TUESDAY: Sunny, pleasant. High: 62, Low: 33

WEDNESDAY: Mostly cloudy. High: 60, Low: 39

THURSDAY: Milder, p.m. showers. High: 68, Low: 48

FRIDAY: Clouds, showers. High: 62, Low: 57

SATURDAY: More showers. High: 56, Low: 45

SUNDAY: Sunny Sunday. High: 59, Low: 42