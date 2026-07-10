HBCU Swingman Classic opens MLB All Star Week in Philadelphia

The Brief Division one athletes from historically black colleges and universities take the field Friday, July 10. Sororities and fraternities host a mixer and step show before the game. A HBCU college fair was held ahead of the Swingman Classic.



The HBCU Swingman Classic kicks off MLB All Star Week in Philadelphia with fifty elite division one baseball players from historically black colleges and universities competing at Citizens Bank Park, according to MLB.com.

Division one athletes take the field for scouts and fans

What we know:

Fifty top division one baseball players from historically black colleges and universities are playing tonight, with scouts, coaches and major league baseball organizations in attendance.

Fans filled Citizens Bank Park to watch the game and support the athletes. "They're going to have some of the best young baseball players here," said Teri Duckett.

Ronald Duckett from Mt. Airy said, "It's about baseball and we're just happy to see this Classic bring these young fellows in. We know it will be pro scouts here looking at them as well. So hopefully some of them or many of them will have opportunities to go to the next level."

The event is part of MLB All Star Week, bringing extra attention to the players and their schools.

What they're saying:

Dr. Leonoard Wakefield, President of the Pennsylvania Association of Alphia Chapter of Alpha Phi Alpha Fraternity, Inc., said, "It is really fantastic that the MLB is giving an opportunity to historic black colleges to athletes to highlight them."

Before the game, a HBCU college fair and a mixer for Divine Nine fraternities and sororities took place inside the Pass and Stow area of the ballpark. Members of these organizations were scheduled to perform a step show between innings.

Sean Morgan, a member of Iota Phi Theta and a graduate of Delaware State University, said, "I'm also performing in the event as an IOTA. So, it is very exciting." Morgan also said, "I think it is a great opportunity to showcase their talent for major league scouts and major league coaches. Opportunities that they would not get normally so this is a special night for these players."

A pop-up drumline performance brought even more energy to the festivities. Bryan Weimer, who coaches his oldest son's baseball team called Pal Riv Coach Pitch, said his family received free tickets and added, "Just seeing the stadium, seeing the guys play and just having a good time."

The night was described by many as a celebration of great baseball and opportunity. "I'm always going to support Black, so I think it's a great opportunity," said Ashley Seeney from Wilmington.

What we don't know:

It is not yet clear which players will be scouted for future opportunities or how many will be selected by major league organizations.