Excessive Heat Warning: Triple digit temperatures to roast Philadelphia on Wednesday

The Brief Temperatures in Philadelphia are expected to reach triple digits on Wednesday with humidity. An excessive heat warning has been issued for most of the Philadelphia area. Wildfire smoke from Canada will reach the Philadelphia area on Thursday, triggering an air quality alert.



Temperatures in Philadelphia are expected to stretch into the triple digits on Wednesday as the region approaches its fifth heat wave.

What we know:

The National Weather Service issued an excessive heat warning for most of the Philadelphia region on Wednesday.

Suburbs further away from the city and parts of central and southern Delaware are under a heat advisory.

Forecasters expect temperatures to reach 100 degrees on Wednesday, with added humidity that will make it feel even hotter.

Along with the oppressive heat, an air quality alert has been issued for the entire region for incoming smoke from Canadian wildfires.

FOX 29's Sue Serio says the smoke will reach Philadelphia overnight and into Thursday morning, leaving behind lingering haziness.

What's next:

Philadelphia will officially reach its fifth heat wave of the summer on Thursday, when temps are expected to hit the upper 90s.

It will stay sunny and hot on Friday ahead of a stormy Saturday that should help cool things into the 80s through early next week.